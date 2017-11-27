NEWS ROUNDUP: New York Times Under Fire For Nazi Article; Rwanda Offers Refuge; Naya Rivera Arrest

The New York Times had everyone reeling after defending a profile about a Nazi sympathizer. The article, titled A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland and published Sunday, suggested many in the alt-right movement “want their extremist views to be normalized.” Times editor Marc Lacey released a statement apologizing for the article, which offended many people.

“We regret the degree to which the piece offended so many readers,” he said. “We recognize that people can disagree on how best to tell a disagreeable story. What we think is indisputable, though, is the need to shed more light, not less, on the most extreme corners of American life and the people who inhabit them. That’s what the story, however imperfectly, tried to do.”

He continued: “Our reporter and his editors agonized over the tone and content of the article. The point of the story was not to normalize anything but to describe the degree to which hate and extremism have become far more normal in American life than many of us want to think.”

Read the original article here.

For all of the alt-right's disdain for "normies," many in the movement want their extremist views to be normalized https://t.co/Uyw0z05bts — NYT National News (@NYTNational) November 25, 2017

This is a banging thread. https://t.co/sOtuqDXavk — Imani “I Smell Sex and” Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) November 26, 2017

Why we need more people of color working in newsrooms in one article: https://t.co/14GAqijKv7 pic.twitter.com/9uITrFsVVD — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) November 25, 2017

Hi @nytimes, normalizing Nazis does not mean unbiased reporting. Normalizing Nazis means the NYTimes is normalizing Nazis.https://t.co/5JSYbufjZR pic.twitter.com/T2evrdfbOt — Matty (@mattyigreene) November 25, 2017

Rwanda has reportedly offered to provide refuge to nearly 30,000 African migrants who are currently suffering. The announcement comes after a CNN report revealed how African migrants are being auctioned off in a Libyan slave trade.

“Rwanda, like the rest of the world, was horrified by the images of the tragedy currently unfolding in Libya, where African men, women and children who were on the road to exile, have been held and turned into slaves,” the Rwandan foreign ministry said in a statement. “Given Rwanda’s political philosophy and our own history, we cannot remain silent when human beings are being mistreated and auctioned off like cattle. The Government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with our African brothers and sisters still held in captivity. Rwanda may not be able to welcome everyone but our door is wide open.”

Modern day slave trade in Libya with PEOPLE being SOLD for as little as $400, and still not enough outrage or intervention to stop it.💔 Sometimes I feel like we just keep going backwards as the human race…😷 pic.twitter.com/gXJkFcKJ55 — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) November 26, 2017

Rwanda has offered refuge to around 30,000 African migrants who are being exploited and living in slave-like conditions in Libya: https://t.co/OLuxkPyjnI pic.twitter.com/4zGfoh2XH3 — The Root (@TheRoot) November 27, 2017

Naya Rivera, former Glee star and ex-girlfriend of Big Sean, was reportedly arrested in West Virginia on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting her husband, Ryan Dorsey. Rivera was charged with domestic battery on Sunday and arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court before being released on bond, CNN reported. And while no one can make any assumptions, Sean has posted a set of cryptic tweets since the incident occurred over the weekend.

Breaking: Deputies just confirmed to me that @NayaRivera will be charged with domestic battery on her husband Ryan Dorsey. Deputies say it happened at their home in Chesapeake #wsaz — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017

SEE ALSO:

‘Neo-Nazi Cowards’ Return To Charlottesville, As Mayor Searches For ‘Legal Options’

Twitter Calls Out Laura Ingraham’s Nazi Salute During RNC Speech