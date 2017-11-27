Grant resigns from National Bankers Assn. to lead regional mortgage banking office

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Michael A. Grant, who has gained a national reputation for his advocacy for Black economic empowerment for nearly a quarter of a century, has announced that he is resigning from the presidency of the National Bankers Association (NBA) effective Dec. 31.

“After nine years, I feel like I have taken this organization as far as I can take it,” Grant said in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire this week. “I used the NBA as a platform to promote Black economic empowerment because I feel honestly that that is where we are right now in our evolution in this country.”

He continued, “But it’s more than just wealth. There are issues that are ancillary and tied into this wealth. If you look at us in terms of what’s happening to us with incarceration rates, look at how our system of justice treats African-Americans, look at how we are positioned in business and what networks are we in or not in. From every level of government to the private sector, we are still not first class citizens.”

It is this level of insight that has not only sustained Grant at the NBA, but will now take him to the next level of his career, according to those who know and support him. Grant publicly announced his resignation at the close of the NBA’s 90th anniversary celebration Oct. 6.

In an interview, he said he has accepted the presidency of a Black-owned mortgage banking firm’s regional office in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. He is withholding the name of the new firm until it is officially announced, but he describes it as a position that will give him greater freedom to exercise his passion – speaking on issues of economic empowerment across the nation.

