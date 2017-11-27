Atlanta’s Mayoral Race Continues with Early Voting

Early Voting began today at 8:30 a.m. for Atlanta’s next mayor.
In a runoff race, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood faceoff to be the 60th mayor of the city that has been helmed by African-American leadership at its top post for four decades. Bottoms has been endorsed by Mayor Kasim Reed as well as former opponent Kwanza Hall. Norwood has been endorsed by former mayor Shirley Franklin and Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who also ran for mayor of Atlanta earlier this month.
Early voting will take place until Friday at 7 p.m., in Fulton County, and until 5 p.m. in DeKalb County while the actual runoff election day is Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
The following Early Voting Locations will be used for the County Wide Municipal General and Special Runoff Elections:
FULTON COUNTY
Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta 30311
Adamsville Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta 30311
Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE Atlanta 30305
Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta 30303
Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta 30327
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta 30318
Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE Atlanta 30306
Southeast Atlanta Library 1463 Pryor Road, SW Atlanta 30315
Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta 30331
Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta 30331
College Park Library 3647 Main Street College Park 30337
South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road College Park 30349
East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point 30344
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek 30005
Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road Milton 30009
East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell 30076
Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell 30075
North Fulton Service Center (Room 232) 7741 Roswell Road Sandy Springs 30350
DEKALB COUNTY
Voter Registration & Elections Office 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur 30032
Bessie Banham Recreation Center 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta 30317
Dunwoody Library 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody 30338
Citizens voting at these locations must have been registered to vote by Oct. 10, 2017.