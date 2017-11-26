New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 22-28)

HR Training Seminar

NOV. 29—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, Paramount Co-op and HRT Solutions, LLC will host a free seminar on HR Basics for Small Businesses, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Co-op, 233 Merchant Street, Ambridge, PA. 15003. Learn more about the importance of hiring the right people, attracting talent when as a small business, compliance, payroll, and other HR basics that are imperative to scaling the people side of a business. For more information, call 412-365-1153.

Free Financial Training Workshop

DEC. 4—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will present Managing the Financial Operations of Your Business, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, Hill District, 1852 Enoch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The workshop will discuss the best ways to manage cash flow, track accounts receivable and payable, and gain a better understanding of business and sales taxes. The workshop is facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. For more information, or to register (required) for this free workshop, call 412-365-1153.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: