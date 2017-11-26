Celebrating Woman to Woman Empowerment

Courier reporter Renee P. Aldrich shares the significance of the 10th year of her event, held Nov. 4 at The LeMont

It was a lavish luncheon held at the beautiful LeMont atop Mt. Washington. Nov. 4, 2017, I celebrated 15 years of my empowerment and self-esteem building program, “Softer Side Seminars,” and also the annual event that stems out of that program, “Woman to Woman Empowerment Symposium—streaming self-esteem from one woman to the other.”

It was encouraging and delightful to see over 85 people pour into the lower level dining area, an “L” shaped space wrapped in windows providing for a spectacular view of the city from everywhere you sat or stood in the room. The five crystal chandeliers hanging strategically around the ceiling added to the elegance as well as classic sounds of “Just Us,” a flute and guitar duo who played an array of popular easy listening and light jazz songs as the attendees entered, during lunch and closing out the event. Local Songstress, Theresa Hawthorne, was also on hand to lend her voice with an India Arie song of empowerment, “I am Light.”

When I started Softer Side Seminars 15 years ago, it was to convene women and girls and hold seminars and workshops around building self-esteem. Five years in, I began the annual event—Woman to Woman Empowerment Symposium. I had personally experienced being lifted out of a place of low self-esteem, and knew that building a healthy sense of self was key for women if they are to stay on track for success in relationships, in their education, in the workplace, and even in pursuing entrepreneurship. I believed also that women play a major role in either diminishing the self-esteem of one another or…in working with them to build it up. So, it made sense to celebrate this journey by recognizing and honoring women whom I had witnessed, through their professional as well as personal activities, deposit into other women, helping them develop, cultivate and sustain a healthy sense of self.

