WPIAL Championships….There’s a first time for everything

Quaker Valley upsets Aliquippa in WPIAL 3A Championship

Over the years, boys and girls sports teams from Quaker Valley have won 65 WPIAL championships, the most among schools in the Beaver Valley Area.

There have been championship teams in baseball, basketball, cross-country, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis and track.

Its hockey team also has five PIHL titles.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Quakers won its first WPIAL football championship when they upset Aliquippa, 2-0, at Heinz Field.

There was a pretty simple formula for Quaker Valley to beat Aliquippa in their WPIAL Class 3A championship—stopping Avante “Chief” McKenzie. McKenzie had rushed for over 1,700 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry this year. But Quaker Valley held him to only 74 yards on 23 carries.

“We can stop the run and we’ve done that pretty consistently the whole year,” Quaker Valley coach Jerry Veshio said. “We know they’ve got a very talented running back and a tremendous athletic team and a great coaching staff and a winning tradition.”

