To Tell The Truth …Thanksgiving, made age of 86, thank God!

In the year of 1931, I was born on Thanksgiving Day. In the early years of my life, I believed that every Thanksgiving Day was my birthday. However, upon becoming more mature I understood that Thanksgiving was not my birthday, but it definitely was a day we could be thankful to God for his blessings. On a very personal level, I can thank God because he has truly proven to be in the blessing business over the course of my life. My blessings started at birth, by being born of loving, God-fearing parents.

My father and mother introduced me to God as a baby being baptized in Carter Chapel C.M.E. Church, and I have remained an active member until this very day. I grew up in a home where family and love was all around me, my father and mother, two older brothers Gilbert and Milton Jr., and a younger sister Jewell. They’re all deceased now. However, the blessings in my life continued with my loving wife Gloria (over 63 years) and three loving daughters, Toni, Kim, and Jerri, and two adult grandchildren, Tamarae and Louis. All of my children and grandchildren are a triple blessing because they are endowed with the importance of GIVING BACK.

