New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Nov. 22-28)

MORNINGSIDE C.O.G.I.C. PRODUCTION

NOVEMBER 25—Morningside C.O.G.I.C., 5173 Dearborn St., will present the 20th anniversary of the “Characters of The Bible,” at 2:30 p.m. at the church. The production will be presented in two parts, the Old Testament and the New Testament. For more information, call 412-361-9865.

