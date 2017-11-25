Metro
New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Nov. 22-28)


Courier Newsroom
MORNINGSIDE C.O.G.I.C. PRODUCTION
NOVEMBER 25—Morningside C.O.G.I.C., 5173 Dearborn St., will present the 20th anniversary of the “Characters of The Bible,” at 2:30 p.m. at the church. The production will be presented in two parts, the Old Testament and the New Testament. For more information, call 412-361-9865.

Let us know about your next Church event! Send info to:
religion@newpittsburghcourier.com, or send to
New Pittsburgh Courier
315 E. Carson St.
Pittsburgh PA 15219

