Teresa says: ‘Be Free!’ …Pull back your mask of perfection (Teresa’s Words of Inspiration Nov. 15)

As a Christian woman, a leader in the church, someone who women of all ages have looked up to, I used to think I was responsible for “having it all together” all the time.

Being raised with a strict upbringing, righteous morals and good values, I believed the myth that I needed to maintain a certain image in order to make everyone proud and to walk effectively in my purpose. These are just some of the reasons why I allowed myself to hide my pain, my failures, weaknesses and mistakes. I would have never admitted this back then, but honestly, I was wearing a mask.

“If you’ve been going through life trying to impress people with your perpetrated perfection, I say to you, relax. You don’t need to self-impose that type of pressure on yourself.” TERESA RENEE HUNT Share

I had not intended to live this way; however, over time, I learned how to fix my smile, makeup, and wardrobe in a way that would keep others from suspecting that I would ever be dealing with issues such as low self-worth, fear, insecurities, heartbreak, guilt, and pain from some unwelcomed situations that I endured. I made sure I looked “perfect” before leaving the house so no one would have known that in various seasons of my life I was hurting inside, and I convinced myself that I would be just fine. Plus, I had business to take care of, which meant I had to keep pushing and I had to be strong even when I felt weak, right? Moreover, people admired me, and I wore many hats, so who could I talk to and really be honest with?

In actuality, I exemplified the look of perfection on the exterior because I succumbed to the pressures of society and the expectation and misperception of many, that you must always be “polished” every day, and in every way, in order to be a Christian and to effectively be a role model to others. If you can relate, which I’m almost sure you can in some aspect, know that you are not alone! However, also know that you can and will experience much more peace, fulfillment, and true contentment when you decide to pull off your mask of perfection and walk powerfully and purposefully as your authentic self and in your authentic truth! When you do this, not only will you free yourself, but you will facilitate freedom in the lives of others as well!

