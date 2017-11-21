Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-22-17

Estate of KEITH BOGART, deceased of Bethel Park No, 6022 of 2017. Dolores M. Bogart, Extr. or to c/o Matthew J. Beam, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, 1207 Fifth Avenue, Ste. 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of ALICE C. FRANKWITT, deceased of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-06160. Roseann Walker, Administrator, 3886 Frederick Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Estate of PETER O’BRIEN, deceased of Allegheny County, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-06158. Patty L. Cunningham, Executor, 434 Blackberry Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgevlle, PA 15017.

Estate of MARIA C. KLEMENCIC a/k/a Maria Klemencic, Deceased of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-05460. John F. Klemencic, Executor, 2328 South Pewter Drive, Macungie, PA 18062 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of MR. GARY W. PIPER, deceased of 63 Ford Street, Tarentum, PA 15084. Estate No. 02-17-6359. Ms. Janis Piper, of 63 Ford Street, Tarentum, PA 15084, Executrix, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of WALTER PETER PIKUNAS, aka WALTER P. PIKUNAS Deceased of Pittsurgh, Pennsylvania, January 19, 2015 No 02-15-002202. Judith A. Lehnowsky Administrator d.b.n.c.t.a., c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsurgh, PA 15209 (412) 821-0441

Estate of GAIL E. GRINGEL, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06480. Robin L. Rarie, Esq., Administrator, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of MARGARET M. JOHNSTON, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06050. Robin L. Rarie, Esq., Executrix, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of EDWARD C. RUFFENNACH a/k/a Edward C. Ruffennach, Sr., Deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06464. Edward C. Ruffennach, Jr. Executor, 1562 Turquoise Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45255 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: