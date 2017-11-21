Legal Notices 11-22-17

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

Business Corporation

Jay A. Gilmer, Esq., 5700 Bunkerhill Street, #2207, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, 412-592-9472. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on JULY 13, 2017, with respect to a nonprofit corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is Beltzhoover Consensus Group.

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF

NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 22, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about December 8, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, to undertake a project known as Forbes at Gist Traffic Signal Installation Project. The Forbes Avenue/ Gist Street Signal installation project will consist of adding a traffic signal at the intersection. The signal will include controller, poles, 12” overhead signal units with reflective backplates, pedestrian countdown signals, audible signals, marked crosswalks and curb ramps as needed. The total projected cost is estimated to be $125,000.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by December 7, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pittsburgh to use program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

