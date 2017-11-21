Metro
Gateway Medical Society’s 2017 Gala (photos from event)


Courier Newsroom, Photos by Gail Manker
AWARDEES—From left; Dr. William Simmons, Dr. Catherine Udekwu, Dr. Steve Evans, Dr. Chris Conti

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS—From left; Jymirah Morris, Christy Taylor, Crystal Taylor, Janielle Taylor. All are second-year medical students at the University of Pittsburgh. (Photos by Gail Manker)

CECIL PRICE, far left, with mother Cecelia, and sisters Cerena and Cierra.

JOURNEY TO MEDICINE STUDENTS Tyrell Minniefield, Nature Askew and Elijah Parks, with Morris E. Turner, Jr., Program Coordinator.

GALA—Elsie Murray CRNA Emeritus, MPM and Jan Madison, MD

EVAN FRAZIER, DR. JAN MADISON

LISA ISAAC, MD, Secretary GMS

AWARD—Chenits Pettigrew Jr., Ed.D, and Dr. Jan Madison

 

