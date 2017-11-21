Employment Opportunities 11-22-17

TWO FULL TIME POSITIONS

Wilkinsburg Borough is seeking applications for two full time positions; Code Enforcement Officer and Finance Clerk

Applications, Job Descriptions, Requirements, Benefits and Salary information can be found on the Borough Web Site at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov

Deadline for Applications is Monday, December 11th. For more information call 412-244-2900 or visit Borough offices at 605 Ross Ave.

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER, PART-TIME

ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL

The Allegheny County Jail is accepting applications for Part Time Correctional Officers. All applications must be submitted before Monday, December 4, 2017 at 11:59 PM. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.

Accounting Assistant – Accounts Payable Specialist

Port Authority is seeking an Accounting Assistant – Accounts Payable Specialist to audit and process vouchers for checks to be printed.

Job requirements include:

•High school diploma or G.E.D., supplemented by twelve (12) credits in accounting from an accredited college or business school.

•Minimum of two (2) years accounting / finance experience.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Micrsoft Word and Excel.

•Professional and effective communications skills.

•Ability to use a calculator.

Preferred attributes:

•Familiarity with account classification.

•Experience using PeopleSoft Financials 8.9.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Holly A. Jenkins

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

HJenkins@portauthority.org

EOE

New Business Lead/Corporate Relations Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting for a New Business Lead/Corporate Relations Manager for our Pittsburgh office. This is a new position that will join the United Way annual fundraising campaign team. We seek an energetic and innovative individual to lead our new business generation efforts through market research, outreach, and relationship management with a focus on small and medium-sized companies. This position will also coordinate some workplace giving campaigns as part of the overall strategic fund raising plan. Bachelor Degree, and three to five years of outside business development, account management, sales presentations skill, fundraising and volunteer management a must.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Corporate Relations Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting for a Corporate Relations Manager for our Pittsburgh office. The incumbent in this position is part of the United Way annual fundraising campaign team. We seek an energetic and innovative individual to generate/increase donations from companies and individuals by developing and implementing the strategic fund raising plan. Bachelor Degree, and three to five years of outside account management, sales presentations skill, fundraising and volunteer management a must.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

