Delta Sigma Theta 90th Anniversary Gala (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 15)

The story of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated (DST) reaches back in history to the early 1920s with the national organization seeking the support of college and university administrators to establish chapters in Pittsburgh.

Ninety years of the Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta was celebrated on Oct. 13, at the Wyndhan Grand Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh. With Emmy Award winning reporter Lisa Washington (KDKA-TV) as mistress of ceremonies, Pittsburgh Alumnae President Judy Clark welcomed the large crowd to a beautiful evening that featured a video,“Telling Our Story: 90 Years of a Sisterhood Called To Serve.”

Lingaire Njie and Kaylan Moore came to the podium to make a special presentation to a group of DST “Torchbearers,” ladies who have been members of DST for more than 60 years: Janet Bell, Frances Butts, Martina Corbin, Helena Hughes, Rachel Jones, Beatrice Mahaffey, Cecile Springer, Rosalind Waller, Clarice Willoughby and Birdie Nichlos. After a celebratory toast led by Gloria Walton and remarks from Ann Haley, the ladies of DST joined hands and sang their sweetheart song. Guests enjoyed a great meal with red velvet cake for dessert and danced to the music of Lyndsey Smith and Soul Distribution.

The 90th celebration was the culmination of the vision of the late Gloria Hill and the Ninetieth Anniversary Committee. Hill was the event chairperson and passed away unexpectedly in May. In lieu of a souvenir gift for guests, a donation was given for further research on Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease (CJD), the disease which claimed her life.

