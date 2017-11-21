Bids and Proposals 11.22.17

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

November 14, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, December 7, 2017. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

PINE CREEK BRIDGE NO. 8 (KUMMER ROAD)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. PI08-0208

MPMS NO.: 93164

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is February 5, 2018 and the project is to be completed by July 30, 2018.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 19, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Arsenal

Corridor Ceilings & Lights

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Allderdice High School

New Pool Cover

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Stair Tower Renovations and Misc. Work

General Prime

Pgh. Classical 6-8, Gifted Center, and Prof. Development Center

Replace Fire Alarm System, Elevators, and EM Generator

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 21, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 19, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Classroom Ceilings & Lighting

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Beechwood Elementary School

Façade Restoration, Window Replacement and Site Improvements

General and Asbestos Primes

Pgh. Miller African-Centered Academy

Retaining Wall, Parking Lot Paving and Hazardous Material Removal Work

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

OCCUPIED RENOVATION OF GLEN HAZEL (BERNICE CRAWLEY) HIGHRISE (AMP-33) / GLEN HAZEL FAMILY COMMUNITY (AMP-32)

IFB #2017-22-E-P-M

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION will receive separate sealed bids for the Occupied Renovation of Glen Hazel Highrise (AMP-33) / Glen Hazel Family Community (AMP-32). The construction work is estimated to begin in April 2018. The estimated values of the project are in the following ranges Electrical Construction: $1,378,538.00 -$1,657,874.00; Plumbing Construction: $853,151.00-$1,026,027.00; Mechanical Construction: $1,474,550.00-$1,773,341.00

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, November 13, 2017, and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge.

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Glen Hazel Recreational Center

895 Johnston Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

until 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority-owned business enterprises and woman-owned business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, President & CEO

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on December 15, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B17-08-54R Turnout Frogs

B17-09-70 LRV Bike Racks

B17-08-55R Crossing Frogs

B17-11-75A Palo Alto Support & HA Upgrade

B17-11-78A Processed Stone

B17-10-71A Printer Supplies, Parts, Maintenance & Repairs

B17-11-76A Pantograph Carbon Collector Strips

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

REV17-11-79A Vending Machine Services

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM December 6, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Armed and Unarmed Security Services for High-rises and Northview Heights Welcome Booths

RFP #350-48-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Armed and Unarmed Security Services for High-rises and Northview Heights Welcome Booths

RFP #350-48-17

The documents will be available no later than November 13, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 8, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 30, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-12

Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

ORACLE PEOPLESOFT

HUMAN CAPITAL

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

UPGRADE SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of a qualified contractor to upgrade Authority’s Oracle PeopleSoft Human Capital Management software from version 9.1 to version 9.2 (Contract Services). The Contract Services include, but not limited to, developing implementation options, detailed project plans, resource plans, schedules, training and supporting strategies to significantly improve Authority’s PeopleSoft based Human Capital System, and to partner with Authority and implement Authority selected customizations and modifications.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSITS – Pro Information Technology and/or PSSC – Pro Software Consulting for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Jeff Faddis at (412) 566-5315.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 a.m. prevailing time, December 5, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, December 20, 2017 at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Paid Up Life Insurance Rebid

RFP #650-18-17REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Paid Up Life Insurance Rebid

RFP #650-18-17REBID

The documents will be available no later than November 13, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., December 8, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

1st Floor, HR Training Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 30, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

