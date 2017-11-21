2018 NAACP Image Awards Full List Of Nominees Released

If the nominees for the 2018 NAACP Image Awards were any indication, the upcoming ceremony for Black excellence could be the best installment yet. The names of those nominated were released Monday.
Set to be hosted by Anthony Anderson and scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards boasted A-List contenders ranging from but definitely not limited to Oprah Winfrey to Laurence Fishburne to Kerry Washington to Issa Rae.
The annual awards show is “is recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American point of view,” according to the Image Awards’ website. The awards are handed out for “56 competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature,” as well as a number of other honorary awards.
The black tie event was set to be held at the Pasadena Civic Center on Jan. 15, 2018, and information about buying can be found by clicking here. The two-hour telecast will be shown on TV One, NewsOne.com’s sister TV station.
Among the most anticipated awards are entertainer of the year, outstanding actor and actress in a motion picture, outstanding news series and multiple other categories devoted to music, film, writing, literature and more.
A full list of nominees can be found by clicking here.
Voting started last month and was expected to close early next month.
One of the highlights of the awards ceremony was expected to be the NAACP President’s Award and NAACP Chairman’s Award, which “are bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change,” according to the Image Awards website. “Past honorees of the President’s Award include Lonnie G. Bunch, III, John Legend, Van Jones, Former President Bill Clinton, Soledad O’Brien, Muhammad Ali, the Founding Members of the Black Stuntmen’s Association, Kerry Washington, and Spike Lee.”
For more information about the 2018 NAACP Image Awards show and ceremony, go to the event’s official website here.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
