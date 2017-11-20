MODELMONDAY: Leomie Anderson Makes No Apologies For Speaking Out

London Fashion Week definitely had it highs, featuring the most beautiful women of color from around the world. However, like many things, there’s still room for improvement and Leomie Anderson wants to make that clear. Her colleague, Londone Myers, shared her own personal experience regarding how Black models are treated behind the scenes of the most popular runways. Leomie, who was once too shy to speak out about how she was being treated now feels its important to speak out. She recently expressed her previous disposition on a British talk show; “I remember when I was younger and I wasn’t saying anything, I’d be going down the runway with my face looking grey, I’d be crying backstage because nobody wanted to do my hair.”
Claim to Fame: Leomie was first discovered at age 14 while standing at a bus stop with her friends. The scouting agent gave her his contact information but she didn’t take it seriously and never followed up. When she was scouted a second time a while later she decided to give it a try. Her first show was with Marc Jacobs after a successful test shoot.
Leomie thinks it’s time to turn the page and bring a fresh start to the industry by having “new people, new blood, new ideas and a fresh perspective.” Some of the problems she’s seen include make-up artists who lack the necessary shades and colors for darker models and hesitation to style afro-natural hair. Black models often have to do their own make up and hair for fashion shows. But one new face she’s excited about is the appointment of Edward Enningful as Vogue‘s new editor. She sees the addition of Enningful as the new face that Vogue needs to move fashion and beauty in the right direction.
While there are battles to fight in the name of diversity, the British beauty keeps a strong presence with Victoria’s Secret and Fenty Beauty. She also launched her own clothing line, LAPP. Check out her mission and designs on her company website here.
