Cooking From The Garden, At St. James AME Church, Nov. 9

The Larimer Green Team presented this informative and tummy-filling event, Nov. 9, featuring culinary members from CCAC. Chef Art Inzinga is the culinary director at CCAC and member of the American Culinary Federation. Those at the free event enjoyed the fun, the food, and the fellowship. Courier photographer John Ford captured the event in pictures.

