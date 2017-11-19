Metro
Home > Metro

Thanksgiving season is upon us…Steelers host Turkey Drive at Stage AE, Nov. 13


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
5 reads
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH STEELER MARKICE POUNCEY, left, with Faith Harfield of the North Side and Officer Michael Gay. Pouncey, along with other Steelers, hosted a Turkey Drive, Nov. 13, at Stage AE. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

MARKICE POUNCEY, left, with Faith Harfield of the North Side and Officer Michael Gay. Pouncey, along with other Steelers, hosted a Turkey Drive, Nov. 13, at Stage AE.

FORMER STEELERS QB CHARLIE BATCH

PITTSBURGH STEELERS QB JOSHUA DOBBS

PITTSBURGH STEELER RAMON FOSTER, with Ramon Foster Jr. and Myles Foster, at the Steelers’ Turkey Drive event, Nov. 13 at Stage AE.

JAYLA JORDAN, 4

STEELERS CENTER MARKICE POUNCEY with Alaya Hughes, 12, Julian Davis, 10, and David Hughes, 9, of the West End.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Thanksgiving season is upon us…Steelers host Turkey Drive at Stage AE, Nov. 13

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular