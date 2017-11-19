Russell Simmons Accused Of Sexual Assault By Keri Claussen Khalighi

Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her in 1991, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“I looked over at Brett [Ratner] and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face. In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together,” she recalled, according to the Times.
SEE ALSO: 3 Things To Know About New Hollywood Sexual Abuse Task Force
Khalighi was a 17-year-old fashion model from Nebraska when she met with Simmons and Ratner for dinner at a New York restaurant. The three of them went back to Simmons’ apartment where he forcibly removed her clothes. Khalighi said she fought Simmons’ sexual advances but ultimately yielded to his demand for oral sex before he later penetrated her briefly. According to Khalighi, the two men lured her to Simmons’ apartment after dinner that evening to show her a music video they were creating. The Def Jam Recording mogul was about twice her age at that time, she added.
SEE ALSO: The Originator Of The #MeToo Movement Is A Black Woman
The music mogul, now 60 years old, denied her recollection in a statement, saying that she consented to whatever happened. Ratner, meanwhile, speaking through his attorney, said he does not recall Khalighi asking him for help. Ratner, the director of hit movies such as “Rush Hour” and “The Revenant,” has been accused of sexual misconduct by several other women, including actress Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, according to the Times. Simmons wrote in his book, “Do You!: 12 Laws to Access the Power in You to Achieve Happiness and Success,” that Ratner, a film student at New York University in 1987 when they met, supplied him with models after Ratner figured out what Simmons liked, the newspaper said.
SOURCE: Los Angeles Times
SEE ALSO:
New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood
Female Broadcaster Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Sexual Harassment
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
26 of 44
27. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
33 of 44
34. Family Support
Source:Getty
34 of 44
35. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 44
36. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
37 of 44
38. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
43 of 44
44. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
44 of 44