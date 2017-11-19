Nigeria Women’s Bobsled Team Qualifying For Winter Olympics Is Magic

Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team made history this week!
The team qualified for the bobsled category at the upcoming Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang after they finished strong at the last of five qualifying races in Calgary, Alberta on Wednesday. They will be the first African team to participate in that category.
“This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria,” driver Seun Adigun told KweséESPN. “Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.”
🇳🇬😆🙌🏾ECSTATIC to say the LEAST. We are so proud of our Women's Bobsled Team being eligible to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games! 🏆🏅👏🏾Congratulations🎉 @seun_msamazing @akuomaomeoga @ngozi.onwumere You Ladies showed nothing but pure heart and dedication. To see a mere dream come to reality is a true blessing. God bless you all and thank you for representing Nigeria so well! 🇳🇬❤️ 📽 @simisleighs #bsfnigeria #NigeriaBobsled #underarmour @underarmour #teamua #wewill #nigeria #nigerianathletes
Adigun, a former African 100m hurdles winner who competed in the summer Olympics in 2012, drove the team to victory. Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga supported Adigun and worked the brakes.
The team slayed at races in Utah, Whistler, Canada and their last two races in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. It’s not surprising that the group wants to put their best foot forward at next year’s games.
“Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed,” Adigun said.
The team’s accomplishment has drawn global attention, but the biggest congratulations have befittingly come from their home country.
“I commend the personal dedication and commitment of these women,” Solomon Ogba, President of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, said.”Their hard work was inspiring.”
Adigun began a Go Fund Me campaign to fund their Olympic bid, and the team won a sponsorship deal with Visa, according to the New York Post.
The women exemplify #Blackgirlmagic in breaking down this huge barrier. They may have to make room for other Nigerian athletes, with driver Simidele Adeagbo just three races away from qualifying for the Skeleton competition.
SOURCE: KweséESPN, New York Post
