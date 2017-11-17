WATCH: Drake Shuts Down Man Groping Woman During Concert

Drake threatened to abruptly end his concert Tuesday because of a creepy man who had groped women.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper called out the groper during his “Boy Meets World” tour performance in Sydney, Australia. A concertgoer captured video of Drake’s stern message to the man.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up, bruh,” Drake shouted in a viral video from the concert posted to Instagram. “I’m not playing with you. If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k your a** up.”

Drake’s public rebuke against sexual violence comes as more abuse allegations are rocking Hollywood. Dozens of claims identifying sexual offenders prompted the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office to start a special task force to handle investigations recently.

Outside of the entertainment industry, movements to address rape and harassments are also gaining traction.

Students from historically Black colleges Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta University are spearheading a #WeKnowWhatYouDid campaign against assault. Specifically, the movement is calling for campus administrators to investigate allegations and stand behind victims. Flyers circulating recently around the universities claimed there was a culture of “protecting rapists,” WXIA reported.

The movement at HBCUs supports efforts in the #MeToo campaign, which speaks against systematic sexism, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There is a strength in numbers behind these movements, which allow violence survivors to also stand opposed to harmful forms of hypermasculinity. The movements are powerful in working against the dismissal of women’s voices and doing that in an unapologetic way.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times, WXIA

