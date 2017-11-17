PITTSBURGH’S LITTLE SUPERSTARS—Youth Football is a staple in our community

YOUTH FOOTBALL in Pittsburgh is a staple in our community. On this late October 2017 morning in Lincoln-Lemington, Courier photographer J.L. Martello captures quite the competitiveness in teams from Steel Valley, the Hill District, the West End, and Lincoln. Courier circulation consultant Jeff Marion is the coach of the Lincoln Rams.

