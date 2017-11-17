Highmark Health ‘walking the walk’ in providing opportunities for small businesses

Highmark Health hit the mark with participants during their recent Inaugural Small Business Forum Luncheon. The aim of the educational matchmaking event, according to Robert James, Highmark Health Supplier Diversity Program Manager, was to provide the opportunity for small businesses to present their products and services to

Highmark procurement team members, to obtain knowledge on how to develop opportunities, to receive information on how to gain access to capital and to be introduced to available construction opportunities. CEO of Ruiz Strategies and Communications Specialist, Michele Ruiz, delivered the keynote address, “How to Deliver Your Winning Pitch!”

Other presenters during the forum included African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania CEO and President Doris Carson Williams, and Karen Hanlon, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Highmark Health. James, forum orgasnizer, also served as master of ceremony.

Pleased with the turnout of small businesses, Hanlon said that Highmark Health welcomes all groups at their organization. “We support you in your goals to grow your business. Our customers are becoming more diverse every day. They are very similar in some ways but in other ways they represent a kaleidoscope of people amazingly as differently. We know that diverse suppliers in a diverse workforce are key to remaining relevant to those customers and to meeting their needs. They are key to remaining strong and successful in today’s competitive business environment,” Hanlon said.

