A+ Schools exec director says PPS ‘needs improvement’

Pittsburgh Public Schools, according to a report released by A+ Schools, is “still a work in progress.”

A+ Schools, Pittsburgh’s community alliance for public education, publicly released their 2017 Report to the Community on Public School Progress, Nov. 13. And among the extensive data, charts, and explanations, the organization made it clear their stance on the status of the district’s schools.

“We try not to give grades (to the district) because we want people to dive into the data themselves,” James Fogarty, executive director of A+ Schools, told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “There are marks where we would say the district is excelling and starting to see improvement. But overall if you look at the gaps, gaps in opportunity, gaps in overall achievement, there is still miles and miles to go. So, ‘needs improvement’ would be the way I would think of it,” Fogarty said.

During its Nov. 13 news conference at the Hill House Association, A+ Schools touted data-backed positives, such as the district’s graduation rate increasing by 10 percent from 2015-16 to 2016-17, third grade reading scores increasing by 8 points overall (12 points for African American students), and 66 percent of the district’s seniors earning grade point averages that qualified them for the Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship (2.5 GPA or higher).

