To Be Equal …Mahershala Ali’s diverse career earns accolades

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“I absolutely love this country, but like so many people have some real questions and concerns about how things have gone down over the years and where we’re at. And that’s from a place of love, because I want the country to be what it says it is on paper. I sincerely believe we have the capacity to actually make this country great. There are enough people, there are enough believers out there, there are enough intelligent, empathetic souls out there that want good for the whole. I don’t know if it’ll happen in my lifetime, but I believe in time the pendulum will swing in the right direction.”—Mahershala Ali

Academy award-winning actor Mahershala Ali’s journey has been one of bridging divides. Between the crime and poverty of 1970s and ‘80s Oakland, where he lived with his mother and stepfather, and the musical theater scene of Manhattan, where he spent summers with his Broadway dancer father. Between basketball, which earned him a college scholarship, and theater, which captured his heart. Even his name bridges Christianity, Judaism and Islam—his Baptist minister grandmother chose a Hebrew name from the Bible: Mahershalalhashbaz, the second son of Isaiah. He converted to Islam in his 20s.

His impassioned Screen Actors Guild Award acceptance speech was a plea for bridging divides.

“We see what happens when we persecute people. They fold into themselves,” Ali said, noting that his character, Juan, in Moonlight, “saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered, that he was ok and accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.”

Ali’s portrayal of Juan, though he appeared in just 16 minutes of the film, earned him every major acting award including the first Academy Award presented to a Muslim actor.

