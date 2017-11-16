LIVING DANGEROUSLY …Steelers avoid embarrassing upset with a 20-17 comeback victory over Colts

Zzzz, zzzz…

Hey, Steelers, wake up, it’s time for your afternoon snack.

That might sound a bit “pre-school-ish” but it has now developed into a full-blown crisis regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers, time and time again when they are faced with competing against the bottom feeders in the NFL. This past weekend, Nov. 12, Pittsburgh again had to wiggle out of the Pitbull Jaws of Defeat to glean a 20-17 win over the semi-hapless Indianapolis Colts. However, this time around, all of the blame cannot be laid on the doorstep of the offense. Indy scored two touchdowns, a 61 yarder by wideout Chester Rodgers and a 60 yarder by Donte Moncrief! Good grief Charlie Brown what the he__ happened there? Everyone blah, blah, blahs about the Steelers starting slow. The offense and defense seemed to take a power snooze in the hammock on the back porch.

By the way, that starting sluggish crap is a bunch of “malarkey.” Did I say malarkey? Please be patient, I’ll get back to “Mularkey” as in Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey in a little bit. Everyone moans and groans when certain “marquee” players from the Steelers suffer a significant or insignificant injury, but the injury that might cost Pittsburgh the No. 1 seed in the AFC is the broken leg suffered by All-Pro cornerback Joe Haden. Haden, in my opinion, is the prime reason that the Steelers’ defensive secondary went from being ranked 16th in passing defense in 2016 to being currently ranked No. 2 in the NFL. There’s something great going on with this Haden fellow.

