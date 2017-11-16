Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Step Out In Red For The HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Party

Last night at the HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal Party in Los Angeles, two of film industry’s Black queens graced the red carpet.

Insecure creator, Issa Rae and Hidden Figures star, Octavia Spencer both chose to be bold and bright in red.

Issa Rae went for a pink and red color block wearing Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell sleeveless high neck gown with a belted waist.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a nudish-brown lip. Issa was styled by Jason Rembert.

Octavia Spencer stayed true to Tadashi Shoji (she wears this designer almost exclusively on the red carpet), with a cold shoulder, red tea length dress with chiffon.

She went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with red shoes (loving the tie in the back) and a red clutch. She also went for red drop earrings.

The ladies look lovely! Tell us what you think of their outfits in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Octavia Spencer Is Laced In High Fashion For Venice Film Festival

Issa Rae’s Cover Girl Ad Is Melanated Beauty In Film Form

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel