Did Democratic Party do enough for Woodruff? …More support could have landed ex-Steeler a victory in Nov. 7 election

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Dwayne Woodruff seemingly had everything needed to oust interim Republican Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy from the vacant seat she’d been appointed to by Gov. Tom Wolf last year. He seemingly had everything needed to become the first African American elected to the Supreme Court since Robert C. Nix Jr.

Judge Woodruff had a solid judicial record, and as a former Pittsburgh Steeler, instant name recognition. The one thing he lacked, comparatively, was money.

Judge Woodruff raised just over $303,000 for his campaign. Justice Mundy received more than that from a single donor, on her way to a $913,000 campaign war chest.

This meant she could, and did, spend more than $500,000, mostly on advertising, compared to Judge Woodruff’s $248,000, a New Pittsburgh Courier analysis revealed. That difference translated to a 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent victory for Justice Mundy, who won 95,646 more votes in the Nov. 7 election.

Though Justice Mundy’s largest contribution, more than $400,000, came from the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association’s PAC, Committee for a Better Tomorrow, her second largest contributor, with nearly $190,000, was the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

Judge Woodruff’s largest single contributions were from Art Rooney, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 5, and the campaign political action committee of former Commonwealth Court candidate Todd Eagan—all were for $10,000.

Contributions from the Pennsylvania Democratic Party are nowhere to be found in Judge Woodruff’s campaign finance report.

