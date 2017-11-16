Business
Home > Business

Consumer borrowing up $20.8 bil


Martin Crutsinger
2 reads
Leave a comment

 

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2009, file photo, shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Changes to federal law have sharply restricted students’ access to credit cards, making it harder for many to start building credit. But parents can still help their kids lay the foundation for renting apartments and taking out loans by letting them piggyback on their good credit and offering sound advice. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

WASHINGTON (AP)—American consumers increased their borrowing by $20.8 billion in September. It was the largest gain in 10 months and was led by a sharp increase in borrowing for auto and student loans.

The September increase followed a gain of $13.8 billion in August and marks the largest monthly increase since a $24.5 billion jump in November 2016, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday.

The category that covers auto and student loans rose by $14.4 billion, nearly double the $7.6 billion gain seen in August. The category that covers credit cards increased $6.4 billion, slightly better than the $5.5 billion August increase.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for clues about the direction of consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of economic growth.

The September increase pushed total borrowing to a fresh record of $3.79 trillion.

The Fed’s monthly borrowing report does not cover home mortgages or other loans such as home equity loans that are secured by real estate.

The U.S. economy grew at a solid rate of 3 percent in the July-September quarter after advancing at a 3.1 percent pace in the second quarter. It marked the first back-to-back quarterly gains of 3 percent or better in three years. Much of the strength in both quarters came from solid consumer spending.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Consumer borrowing up $20.8 bil

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular