Check It Out …Racial hoaxes

We all heard the famous prediction by W.E.B. Dubois that the problem of the 20th century will be the color line. He was half right. At the midpoint of the 20th century that line and its color codes were being dismantled worldwide.

That took place a generation before my birth.

I was a child of the last quarter of the 20th century. I wasn’t socialized in the same racial climate as my grandparents and parents. I was assured by almost all adults that my times were better than before. That didn’t mean I wouldn’t experience slights due to my skin color, but whatever happened didn’t have any restrictive nature or preventive power.

I entered college as the 20th century was coming to a close. Globally the Cold War ended, apartheid in South Africa was toppled, and it looked like the major conflicts of the 20th century wouldn’t pervade into the new millennium. This was the climate my college friends and I were maturing into, but we still had our moments of adolescence.

One day a group of us were sitting around broke and bored. We had nothing better to do except conjure up pranks to pull and fast money schemes. Then a friend of mine, who recently bought a used car, suggested a way we can all get “paid.” He said if we busted up his car, wrote the N-word on it, and threatened a lawsuit the school would settle. He asked us to imagine how fast the news would cover a racial incident at a small Christian college with only a handful of Black students.

We laughed.

