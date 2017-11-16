A Pittsburgher’s guide to signing up for health insurance

Shopping for health insurance is a bit like buying a plane ticket. Just like you compare options to find the cheapest flight that still gets you to your destination smoothly, you want to find the health plan with the best coverage at the lowest price. The problem is there’s no Orbitz or Expedia for health insurance.

With the 2018 open enrollment period here, we compiled a guide below to help residents of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County choose the best health insurance plan.