(TriceEdneyWire.com)—I’ve always drawn a measure of comfort from watching and listening to “Grandmother” type clocks. There’s something soothing about the consistent tic-tic-tic of the clock as time moves on. In my abstract thinking, I find significance in the movement of the pendulum and the intersection of time, physical laws of nature, and human behavior. There is comfort in the thought that evil doesn’t last forever and that, as the pendulum swings, principled ideas and action will renew.

It was with those thoughts that I watched the 11/7/17 election results into the morning hours of 11/8/17. I’m not one to abandon the television after election results are announced. I’m just as interested in the election process and the mechanics of election victory and loss.

It was reassuring to see the obvious repudiation of #45’s administration that remains ill-prepared and unsuited to govern responsibly. It was gratifying to see the denunciation of hap-hazard leadership and the rejection of policies that’re based solely in envy, jealousy and the goal of destroying the legacy of enlightened leadership by a superior predecessor. Needless to say, I was overjoyed with a victory that, some will say, began in Virginia and spread from “sea to shining sea.”

Looking to 2018 and beyond, it’s reassuring to learn that many who were apathetic in 2016 now understand that voting is not a responsibility that can be passed-off to someone else. It was just as gratifying that many had opened their eyes to the lies of an opportunist narcissist and have committed to holding the line against #45’s further encroachment upon the norms and values that’ve already made us great.

Having learned a lesson from 2016, the DNC invested $1.5M and $500K in the top of the tickets in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively. Less publicized was the election of Manka Dhingra in Washington State that flipped the state senate from Republican to Democrat. Party investments also secured mayoral wins in Charlotte, N.C. and St. Petersburg, Fla., among other mayoral and legislative races across the nation.

