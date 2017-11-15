Tyneisha continues quest to prove herself as a parent with a disability, but she could still lose her son

But her aspirations could remain just that — a dream.

Prior to her son being born, Tyneisha was diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental disability [IDD]. For Tyneisha, this means she has trouble with a few independent living skills and is not fully aware of some common child safety practices. Within a week of giving birth to her son, the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families [CYF] removed him from her custody.

PublicSource featured Tyneisha and her son in a June article. For nearly the whole year and four months of the boy’s life, Tyneisha has been trying to get more visits with him and regain full custody of him.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/tyneisha-continues-quest-to-prove-herself-as-a-parent-with-a-disability/