Tyneisha continues quest to prove herself as a parent with a disability, but she could still lose her son


Brittany Hailer, PublicSource
Tyneisha Wilder lives with her foster mother in Wilkinsburg. The 18-year-old has supervised visits with her son twice a month. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Tyneisha Wilder dreams of a day when the snot rags, diapers and white teddy bear her son loves are no longer a twice-a-month occurrence, but a routine. The 18-year-old dreams of the bedtimes when she and her son can sleep in the same room. She dreams of a future where she can be his sole provider and guardian.

But her aspirations could remain just that — a dream.

Prior to her son being born, Tyneisha was diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental disability [IDD]. For Tyneisha, this means she has trouble with a few independent living skills and is not fully aware of some common child safety practices. Within a week of giving birth to her son, the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families [CYF] removed him from her custody.

PublicSource featured Tyneisha and her son in a June article. For nearly the whole year and four months of the boy’s life, Tyneisha has been trying to get more visits with him and regain full custody of him.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/tyneisha-continues-quest-to-prove-herself-as-a-parent-with-a-disability/

