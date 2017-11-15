New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 15-21)

Cash Flow Webinar

NOV. 15—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will conduct a free online seminar, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Cash Flow, which will cover how well thought-out assumptions determine sustainability or failure, focusing on showing and reviewing the components of an all-inclusive cash flow projection, what a cash flow statement should look like, and how to develop assumptions to support revenue & expense numbers. The event is free but registration is required. For more information call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1153.

IncubateHER & PGH Lab Program Enrollment

NOV. 16—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will be accepting applications, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at its Easrside campus, 6585 PENN AVE, PITTSBURGH, PA 15206, for two of its free training programs: IncubateHER is a free, competitive year-long business incubation program for early-stage women entrepreneurs with product or service-based businesses. IncubateHER participants will receive $1,000 at the successful completion of the program to grow their businesses, industry-specific mentors, entrepreneurial education and training through Chatham’s Women’s Business Center, a tailored growth curriculum, peer-to-peer mentoring through cohort meetups, and a year-long membership to the Center for immersive networking opportunities. PGH Lab program provides a platform where local startups use technology to make the City of Pittsburgh more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive. Benefits include co-working space, membership to 1,776 global incubator, access to the City of Pittsburgh’s network and mentoring and guidance from a City champion. Registration is required. For more information, call Nazli Saka at 412-365-1384.

