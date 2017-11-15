New Allegations Made Against Baltimore Police In Korryn Gaines’ Case

The Baltimore Police Department’s account of Korryn Gaines‘ fatal shooting last year has been challenged by lawyers for Gaines’ 6-year-old son, The Baltimore Sun reported.

In a case that highlighted police brutality against Black women, attorneys believe that the 23-year-old mother did not point her shotgun at cops after an hours-long standoff in August 2016, they said in an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Royce Ruby Jr., a county tactical officer who fatally struck Gaines with an assault rifle from the hallway outside her apartment, had responded to the mother having brandished the weapon, according to Baltimore police records.

“There was this … suggestion that Korryn Gaines was pointing her weapon at police officers at the time she was shot,” Kenneth Ravenell, an attorney who represents Gaines’ son, Kodi, who was also struck twice during the shooting, said. “That is just not true.”

Ruby opened fire and hit Gaines’ twice after having responded to her home. Kodi, who was standing at Gaines’ hip, was scarred by bullets in his face and his elbow, Ravenell said.

The young mother’s family first filed a lawsuit against Ruby, Baltimore county and other police officers last year.

The facts of the case may have been disputed, but the damage done will have a continuing effect on Gaines’ son.

“He’s going to remember that he watched his mother be gunned down in his presence,” Ravenell explained. “That’s what this 6-year-old will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

A civil trial is slated to begin in Baltimore County Circuit Court on January 30.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun

