Photo by

Needy Trump Wants Praise For Helping To Release UCLA Basketball Players From China

Isn’t it your duty to advocate for American citizens?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
President Donald Trump is asking for a pat on the back for helping to release three UCLA college basketball players arrested in China for shoplifting.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!” the president tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump reportedly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the case during his recent state visit in China while on tour of Asia. Behind the scene, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly had been in touch with the families, the UCLA coaching staff and Chinese authorities. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is believed to have briefed Trump about the case. The three athletes—LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and and Jalen Hill–faced a Chinese criminal justice system that’s flawed and a culture that’s racist against people of color.

While Trump had a hand in getting the trio out of China, many are saying that he was just doing his duty to advocate for American citizens. His tweet exposes his constant need for praise.

