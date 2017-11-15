Legal Notices 11-15-17

FICTITOUS NAME

Notice is here by given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of a fictitious name will be filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Cube Commercial Cleaning Services with its principal office or place of business at 406 Blue Ridge Drive, Moon Twp., PA 15108 The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Foster A. Johnson, 406 Blue Ridge Dr., Moon Twp., PA 15108. Melba Y, Johnson, 406 Blue Ridge Dr., Moon Twp., PA 15108.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (“ALCOSAN”) is accepting Statements of Qualification from Professional Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

PROPERTY AND RIGHT OF WAY ACQUISITION SERVICES CLEAN WATER PLAN

CAPITAL PROJECT S-451

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project will provide for Prope1ty and Right of Way Acquisition Services in support of implementing the various programs of the Clean Water Plan. Interested firms shall submit ten (1 0) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

PROPERTY AND RIGHT OF WAY ACQUISITION SERVICES CLEAN WATER PLAN

CAPITAL PROJECT S-451

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1092

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An informational meeting will be held at 10:00 AM, November 20, 2017 at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on December 15, 2017 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow yourself time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx.

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas, at suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org. ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran -small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Diversity Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at http://www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman, P.E.

Director of Engineering and Construction

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

October 26, 2017

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Design Services

For

Various Allegheny County Bridge Preservation

County Project No. AA00-15FB

ECMS No. 27316

Local Agreement Number: L00277

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than November 17, 2017 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00277. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Work Experience and Supervisory Experience on PennDOT/Allegheny County Projects, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

