HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Remy Ma Wraps It Up Kimono Style For Wendy Williams


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Love and Hip Hop star Remy Ma helped Wendy Williams celebrate her 1,500th episode this week when she made an appearance wearing a stylish kimono dress.

The rapstress lit up the set and the internet with this Rianna and Nina ensemble that featured a unique print design and warm colors accented with a leather green animal print belt by Azzedine Alaia around her waist. Her Gucci booties couldn’t be ignored, bringing a bright floral accent to her look.

Remy was definitely camera ready, with blond tresses to accent her printed kimono.

What’s your take? Does Remy’s glam style kimono look tickle your fancy or no? Vote below to tell us!


