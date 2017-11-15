Employment Opportunities 11-15-17

MATH TEACHER

East end private school seeks middle school math teacher for immediate start. Email resume and cover letter to teachpgh@gmail.com

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

South Fayette Twp. School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

FULL-TIME

POLICE OFFICER

Applications for Full-Time Police Officer(s) for the City of Duquesne can be obtained at the City Manager’s Office in City Hall located at 12 South Second Street, Duquesne, PA 15110 Monday through Friday from 8 AM till 4 PM or via the City’s website, duquesnepa.us. Applicants must be 21 years of age at the time of application; must have a High School Diploma; valid Pennsylvania Drivers License and an ACT 120 Certification. The City Manager must receive the completed application and non-refundable $35.00 application fee no later than 4 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

City of Duquesne Civil Service Commission

The City of Duquesne is an Equal Opportunity Employer

SOFTWARE ENGINEER, SENIOR

Askesis Development Group, Inc. seeks Software Engineer, Senior to work in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA with Bachelor’s degree or for equiv in Comp Sci, Comp Eng, or Elec Eng plus 2 yrs of exp in job offered or sub sim pos. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001GS in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

WPXI-TV Is Hiring

Reporter – Like digging for extra information? We’re looking for a reporter to join our newsroom, which emphasizes breaking news, daily investigative reporting and severe weather coverage. (Job No. 178151)

Reporter/Anchor – WPXI-TV is seeking its next on-air weekend morning news anchor and reporter, who will cover and report news, represent the station at public events and promote stories digitally. (Job No. 1716970)

Producer – Join a team of creative writers to help drive the best local newscasts in Pittsburgh and our news products on all platforms. (Job No. 1716923)

Apply online at jobs.coxmediagroup.com

