Click here to get your 2017 Men of Excellence Tickets!

IT’S BACK!

The New Pittsburgh Courier’s 2017 Men of Excellence Awards ceremony is Wednesday, December 13, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Fairmont Pittsburgh Hotel, Downtown!

Tickets to the event are $85 each. If you’d like a table (seats 10), the cost is $850.

There are no printed tickets. Your name (and number of tickets) will be at Will Call, at the Fairmont Pittsburgh Hotel, the night of the event. Please bring appropriate ID.

There are 2 ways to purchase tickets — Online, or via telephone. To purchase tickets online (including tables, which are 10 tickets), click the link below…

To purchase tickets via telephone (including tables, which are 10 tickets), call the New Pittsburgh Courier at 412-481-8302, ext. 136. Please call between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weekdays.

The deadline to purchase tickets online or via telephone is Monday, December 11, 2017 at 4 p.m.

For any additional questions concerning the 2017 Men of Excellence event, call Rob Taylor Jr., managing editor, at 412-481-8302, ext. 135.

