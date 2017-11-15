Bids and Proposals 11-15-17

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an Emergency Shelter for Individuals Who Are Chronically Homeless or At-Risk of Chronic Homelessness. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 21, 2017

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for Wastewater Treatment Plant Ultraviolet (UV) System Replacement Design. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained after the date below from Linda Mihalic, Email: lmihalic@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 325-6167, Facsimile: (412) 325-6104.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: DLCC WWTP UV System Replacement Design

RFP Available: November 10, 2017

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Time/Date/Location, 10:00 a.m., November 15, 2017

Proposals Due: Time/Date/Location 2:00 p.m., November 29, 2017

David Lawrence Convention Center

SMG Admin Office-East Lobby

1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is accepting competitive proposals from experienced property maintenance firms to perform year-long full-service maintenance of its vacant land and structures real estate portfolio. Approximately 1,000 properties are involved throughout the City of Pittsburgh. A listing of properties is available for review at the URA offices for those companies wishing to submit a proposal. The contract period will be for twelve (12) months. Interested companies must secure a copy of the RFP from the URA website at www.ura.org/working_with_us/proposals.php.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting must be attended by a direct representative of any firm wishing to submit a proposal. This meeting will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:00am in the 11th floor conference room of the URA, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Proposals are due Tuesday, November 28, 2017 4:00pm prevailing time.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Armed and Unarmed Security Services for High-rises and Northview Heights Welcome Booths

RFP #350-48-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Armed and Unarmed Security Services for High-rises and Northview Heights Welcome Booths

RFP #350-48-17

The documents will be available no later than November 13, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 8, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 30, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

OCCUPIED RENOVATION OF GLEN HAZEL (BERNICE CRAWLEY) HIGHRISE

(AMP-33) / GLEN HAZEL FAMILY COMMUNITY (AMP-32)

IFB #2017-22-E-P-M

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION will receive separate sealed bids for the Occupied Renovation of Glen Hazel Highrise (AMP-33) / Glen Hazel Family Community (AMP-32). The construction work is estimated to begin in April 2018. The estimated values of the project are in the following ranges Electrical Construction: $1,378,538.00 -$1,657,874.00; Plumbing Construction: $853,151.00-$1,026,027.00; Mechanical Construction: $1,474,550.00-$1,773,341.00

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, November 13, 2017, and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge.

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Glen Hazel Recreational Center

895 Johnston Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority-owned business enterprises and woman-owned business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion,

President & CEO

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on December 13, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

Radio/Microwave Tower Sites and SHV Parking Garage Power Systems

CONTRACT NO. SYS-17-11 REBID

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all equipment, materials, labor and incidental items required to upgrade the existing electrical systems at six radio/microwave tower sites and South Hills Parking Garage Facility. The radio/microwave tower sites include: South Hills Village, Grandview Park, Kennedy Township, North Park, Repp Road and Brinton Road.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after November 13, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses ("DBs") have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority's Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cynthia Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

cdenner@portauthority.org

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cynthia Denner

E-mail: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

November 28, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor – Neal Holmes Conference Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tours

Day 1: Site Tour immediately following Pre-Bid Conference

Transportation will be provided.

Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate footwear

Stage II Substations: Boggs, Denise, Pine, Slater and Washington Junction

Day 2: Site Tour – 9:00 a.m. November 29, 2017 (Meet in the lobby of Heinz 57 Center)

Transportation will be provided.

Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate footwear

Radio/Microwave Tower Locations & SHV Radio Tower/Parking Garage: Grandview, Kennedy, North Park, Repp Road, Brinton Road

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

December 13, 2017 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

ARTICLE 2 – PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference may be held with prospective Bidders to review the Bid Documents and generally discuss the Project. The time and place will be specified in the Advertisement. All Bidders are encouraged to submit their questions in writing to the respective individuals listed in the Advertisement prior to the time specified in the Advertisement for the Pre-Bid Conference. The last day to submit questions shall be December 3, 2017. A response may be provided during the Pre-Bid Conference or by Addendum thereafter.

ARTICLE 3 – PRE-BID TOUR

If a site tour is to be conducted covering the area(s) of the Work, it will be held at the date and time indicated in the Advertisement.

ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS

Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Appraisal Services

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is accepting proposals from experienced firms to perform appraisal services related to its real estate portfolio. Selected firms will be on a panel of service providers, eligible to perform the selected services as-needed by the URA through December 31, 2020. Interested companies must secure a copy of the RFP from the URA website at www.ura.org/working_with_us/proposals.php.

Proposals are due Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:00pm ET.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Title and Settlement Services

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is accepting proposals from experienced firms to perform a suite of title and settlement services related to its real estate portfolio and future acquisitions. Selected firms will be on a panel of service providers, eligible to perform the selected services as-needed by the URA through December 31, 2020. Interested companies must secure a copy of the RFP from the URA website at www.ura.org/working_with_us/proposals.php.

Proposals are due Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:00pm ET.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Network Engineering and Support Services

RFP #200-47-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Network Engineering and Support Services

RFP #200-47-17

The documents will be available no later than November 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 1, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 17, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Paid Up Life Insurance Rebid

RFP #650-18-17REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Paid Up Life Insurance Rebid

RFP #650-18-17REBID

The documents will be available no later than November 13, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., December 8, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement

Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

1st Floor, HR Training Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 30, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, December 6, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

STORAGE OF DATA TAPES

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA87

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract/Procurement Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than November 28, 2017.

This project is for the transportation and storage of backup tapes and containers of tapes.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

