Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards Where Mom Diana Ross Receives Lifetime Achievement

The always wonderful Tracee Ellis Ross has just been announced as the official host for 2017 American Music Awards on ABC. This is a special honor because her mother, the iconic Diana Ross, is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement award for her legendary music career.

Fresh off the launch of her new fashion collection with JCPenney, Tracee Ellis Ross just added another job to her already crowded slate, as she will be hosting ABC’s American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19. This isn’t the first time that Ross has hosted an awards show, as she and her Blackish co-star Anthony Anderson have done multiple stints as the hosts of the BET Awards in recent years.

In addition to hosting, Ross will no doubt be involved in the tribute to her mother Diana Ross as she receives the night’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement award. In a statement to Deadline regarding her hosting duties, Ross said “I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry. And I’m especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.”

Diana Ross will also take the stage for a performance, while Christina Aguilera is set to do a tribute to the 25th anniversary of the film The Bodyguard and perform Whitney Houston’s hits from the award-winning soundtrack.

As previously reported, Bruno Mars leads the American Music Awards with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd are all tied with five nominations each.

