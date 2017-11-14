Serial killer suspected as police investigate fourth murder

Tampa police said a fourth person was fatally shot Tuesday in what many fear was a serial killing,reported.

A police spokesman declined to confirm whether the killing of 60-year-old Ronald Felton is related to a shooting spree in October, in which three people were slain over a 10-day span, the news outlet said. But there’s growing evidence that a serial killer is on the loose in Tampa’s Seminole Heights community.

Several residents of the neighborhood heard gun shots before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found Felton dead when they arrived to investigate. Authorities believe that Felton was crossing the street when the gunman, described as a thin Black man wearing all black attire, shot him from behind.

The first killing happened on Oct. 9, with the slaying of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell. Two days later, the suspected gunman shot Monica Hoffa, 32. Anthony Naiboa, 20, became the third victim on Oct. 19.

