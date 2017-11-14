New CEO hired for Port Authority of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Florida transit official has been chosen as the new chief executive officer of the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Katharine Kelleman has been serving as CEO of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority in Tampa. She has a five-year contract with a base salary of $230,000.

She called the position “a public servant’s dream come true,” citing the region’s revival and technology innovations such as testing self-driving vehicles.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he expects Kelleman to be “a visionary for this agency.”

