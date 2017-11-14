How can we undo institutional racism? Pittsburgh youth gathered in Homewood to take it on

After a recent family gathering, Jaiya Correll-Greene sat down to watch the Disney Channel with her younger cousin. The characters in the show were planning a party and one asked: “What will the theme of the party be?”

“Brown,” one of the other characters replied. “Because no one looks good in brown.”

Correll-Greene was struck. When she was a kid at camp, other kids had made fun of her dark skin. Why would anyone say that brown was ugly — clothes, skin or otherwise? Who would approve that dialogue for a children’s show? She teared up and quickly changed the channel, explaining to her cousin that they didn’t need to watch things like that. For her, that moment was a clear example of how widespread — and institutional — racism and racist ideas have seeped into every aspect of culture in America.