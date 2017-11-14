Metro
Home > Metro

How can we undo institutional racism? Pittsburgh youth gathered in Homewood to take it on


J. Dale Shoemaker, PublicSource
3 reads
Leave a comment

Felicia Lane Savage, 54, (center) speaks with students Jaiya Correll-Greene (right) and Josie (left) during a small group discussion at a Youth Undoing Institutional Racism event in the Homewood-Brushton YMCA Saturday. (Photo by John Hamilton/PublicSource)

After a recent family gathering, Jaiya Correll-Greene sat down to watch the Disney Channel with her younger cousin. The characters in the show were planning a party and one asked: “What will the theme of the party be?”
“Brown,” one of the other characters replied. “Because no one looks good in brown.”

Correll-Greene was struck. When she was a kid at camp, other kids had made fun of her dark skin. Why would anyone say that brown was ugly — clothes, skin or otherwise? Who would approve that dialogue for a children’s show? She teared up and quickly changed the channel, explaining to her cousin that they didn’t need to watch things like that. For her, that moment was a clear example of how widespread — and institutional — racism and racist ideas have seeped into every aspect of culture in America.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/how-can-we-undo-institutional-racism-pittsburgh-youth-gathered-in-homewood-to-take-it-on/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading How can we undo institutional racism? Pittsburgh youth gathered in Homewood to take it on

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular