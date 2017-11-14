Here’s why it’s never a good idea for White people to quote rap lyrics with the n-word

Here's why it's never a good idea for White people to quote rap lyrics with the n-word

White people who need schooling on this subject should watch Ta-Nehisi Coates’ explanation here.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Sports writer Peter Vecsey showed his need for schooling on the N-word when he used the term “n*****” in his description of a confrontation between LeBron James and a New York Knicks player Monday night, the New York Daily News reported.

“Like Kanter is gonna 2B intimidated by LeBron, guy who stood up 2 Tayyip Erdogan. Imagine him being scared of a n*****who breathes the same air as him,” Vecsey tweeted, borrowing lyrics from the late rapper Notorius B.I.G.

The sports writer was commenting on the Knicks’ Enes Kanter confronting James, after the four-time MVP got into a shoving match with Frank Ntilikina, Kanter’s teammate. After getting over the shock  from his comment, many twitter users called out Vecsey for using the N-word.

If there’s any confusion about using the N-word, here’s a lesson from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates:


SOURCE:  New York Daily News

