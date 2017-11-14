Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora’s Spa Day On The Red Carpet


Hello Beautiful Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

Sunday night the MTV European Music Awards got nothing but vibes of comfort and relaxation from singer Rita Ora. She graced the red carpet in a plush bathrobe hand crafted by Palamo Spain by Alejandro Gomez.

MTV EMAs 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


The spa set came complete with a bathrobe, head towel and a dazzling diamond necklace and earring set. Rita was definitely ready to check in to the nearest resort!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


She’s bringing a whole new meaning to relaxing in style. What’s your take? Would you rock this look anywhere outside your bathroom or hotel room? Vote in our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Our Rihanna’s ‘Fresh Off The (YSL) Runway’ Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Ruth Negga Attends The Volez Voguez Voyagez x Louis Vuitton Exhibition Preview

10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora

Continue reading 10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora

10 Style Tips We Learned From Rita Ora


 

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular