Former Mayoral Candidate Kwanza Hall Endorses Keisha Lance Bottoms for Mayor

Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Bottoms lands the endorsement of Councilman Kwanza Hall in the December runoff. The two joined for a joint press conference at John Wesley Dobbs Plaza. Mayor Kasim Reed, who endorsed Bottoms early on, applauded Hall’s decision to endorse Bottoms for Mayor. “We agree that Keisha Lance Bottoms is the best choice for the future of our city,” he tweeted. “This is a huge day for Keisha Bottoms’ campaign for Mayor. I look forward to seeing her and Kwanza Hall work together for Atlanta’s future.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Matt Stinger/Fox5Atlanta

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: