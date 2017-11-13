Metro
Where should Bree White go next? She’s Taste-Testing dishes all across Pittsburgh!


Briana L. White, For New Pittsburgh Courier
BRIANA WHITE

Bree White is taste-testing dishes all across Pittsburgh! What’s the next restaurant or food outlet she should review for the New Pittsburgh Courier? Send her your suggestions to bwhite@breeliciousbites.com

Here is Bree’s first review on Soul & Sea in Penn Hills… https://newpittsburghcourieronline.com/2017/09/29/soul-seas-grilled-lobster-tail-a-show-stopper/

Here is Bree’s second review on ATU Food Truck… https://newpittsburghcourieronline.com/2017/11/13/chicken-so-tender-burgers-so-juicy-toppings-so-fresh/

